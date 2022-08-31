Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,442 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.84. 21,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,063. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

