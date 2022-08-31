Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $125.27

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.27 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 11147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

