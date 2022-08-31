Rage Fan Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rage Fan has a market cap of $94,920.54 and $6,210.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.