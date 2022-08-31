Rainicorn Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.43 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $172,581.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00431675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00818958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015474 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
