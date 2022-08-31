ReFork (EFK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.55 Million

ReFork (EFK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, ReFork has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One ReFork coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. ReFork has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $13,573.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

