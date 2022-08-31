Relite Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market cap of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00431675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00818958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015474 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Buying and Selling Relite Finance
