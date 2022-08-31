Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

