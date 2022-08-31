Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 5,191 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

