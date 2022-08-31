Reviewing BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BR Malls Participações has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BR Malls Participações and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BR Malls Participações 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

BR Malls Participações presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus price target of $20.72, suggesting a potential downside of 53.66%. Given BR Malls Participações’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BR Malls Participações is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BR Malls Participações $228.53 million 6.89 $34.65 million $0.08 47.51 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.64 $356.55 million $1.59 28.12

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than BR Malls Participações. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BR Malls Participações, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BR Malls Participações and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BR Malls Participações 15.91% 2.39% 1.38% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BR Malls Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BR Malls Participações pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BR Malls Participações beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BR Malls Participações

BR Malls Participações S.A. operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, BR Malls Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers S.A.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 460 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and 38 stores and 4 platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 20 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 21 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

