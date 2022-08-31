Reviewing Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Christopher & Banks -18.58% -417.96% -26.82% Victoria’s Secret & Co. 7.13% 201.43% 11.98%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 5 6 0 2.55

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Christopher & Banks and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus target price of $53.54, suggesting a potential upside of 54.42%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Christopher & Banks and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million ($0.42) N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.42 $646.00 million $5.27 6.58

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks. Christopher & Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victoria’s Secret & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On January 13, 2021, Christopher & Banks Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

