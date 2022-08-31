REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0173

REVV (REVV) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $515,520.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

