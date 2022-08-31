Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Up 9.4%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.42 and last traded at 4.32. 2,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 570,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.33.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 81,872.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 17,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 81,872.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,479,406.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 708,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,085.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.