Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $489.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,600.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,974.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $486,983. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.