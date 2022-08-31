River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up 2.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.73% of Advance Auto Parts worth $218,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

