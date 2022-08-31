River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 18,711 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.88% of World Fuel Services worth $66,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 867,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 45.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Stock Down 0.6 %

INT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.