River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,050,601 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $94,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

AXTA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 101,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

