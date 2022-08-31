River Road Asset Management LLC Has $103.69 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480,262 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Progressive worth $103,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.40. 31,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,236. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

