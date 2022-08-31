River Road Asset Management LLC Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. 17,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

