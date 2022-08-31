River Road Asset Management LLC Has $50.03 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,050 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Curtiss-Wright worth $50,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 54,968 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 213,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
