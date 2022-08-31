River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,308 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Atkore worth $78,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Atkore by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. 4,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.