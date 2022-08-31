River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230,721 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $62,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 12.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in CACI International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

CACI traded up $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

