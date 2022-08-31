River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 108,632 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,632 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Liberty Broadband worth $162,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,135. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

