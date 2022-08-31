RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 288568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

