Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 338,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 110,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 204,450 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

