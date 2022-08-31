Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading 0.7% Higher

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 338,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 110,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
