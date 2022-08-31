SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,859.00

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $18,859.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
