Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.50

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 368325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.39).

Safestyle UK Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £42.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,083.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

