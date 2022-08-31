Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,097 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,691.51. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,026,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,659.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $14,654.22.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.