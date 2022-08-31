Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 2,370,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,691. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.11.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

