Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.99. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,022 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

