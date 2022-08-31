Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$33.22 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.85. The company has a market cap of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 38.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Frank Guido acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

