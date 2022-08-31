Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 129,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,569. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

