Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 36,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,252. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

