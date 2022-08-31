Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after acquiring an additional 367,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

