Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,230 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.