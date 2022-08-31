Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

CHNG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Change Healthcare Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.