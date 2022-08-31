Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.31. 8,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

