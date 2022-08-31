Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.52. 13,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

