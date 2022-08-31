Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Archaea Energy worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LFG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,401. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

