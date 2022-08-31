Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $13.05 Million in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,234,000 after buying an additional 120,653 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,498. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

