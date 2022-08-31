Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. abrdn plc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

