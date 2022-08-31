Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 2.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 75,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of FNF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 18,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

