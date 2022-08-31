Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.84. 170,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,129,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.