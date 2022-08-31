SecureWorks (SCWX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $880.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

