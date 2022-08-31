Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target Cut to SEK 85 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Securitas AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Securitas AB has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

