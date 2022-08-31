SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
SelectQuote Trading Down 10.0 %
SLQT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 84.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
