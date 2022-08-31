SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SelectQuote Trading Down 10.0 %

SLQT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 84.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SelectQuote

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

