Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Benchmark restated an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Semtech Trading Down 1.4 %

SMTC traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. 1,664,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Semtech has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 364,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

