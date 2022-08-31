Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 497,710 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

