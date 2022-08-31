Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 497,710 shares.The stock last traded at $47.47 and had previously closed at $48.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Semtech Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

