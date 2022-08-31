SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 3.4%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.95 ($7.09) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.10). 99,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.18 ($8.35) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.67 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.04.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

