SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Down 5.6%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 110,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 186,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

SharpLink Gaming Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

