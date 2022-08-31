Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
