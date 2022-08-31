Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIHBY opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

